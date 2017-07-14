13 July 2017

Uganda: KCCA Chairman Kabugo Steps Down

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — Julius Kabugo is set to step down as KCCA FC chairman at the end of the month.

According to impeccable sources at the club, Kabugo opted not to renew his contract having initially been appointed on an interim basis April 2015.

Under his term, KCCA won two league titles in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The club also clinched a league and cup double for the first time in their 54-year history.

This was in addition to becoming the first Ugandan club to reach the groups stages of any continental club competition.

