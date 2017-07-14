The Minister for Justice Johnston Busingye has trashed the recently released Human Rights Watch (HRW) report that made allegations of extrajudicial killings in the country.

He described the report by Human Rights Watch as an attempt to seek attention.

The report dubbed "All thieves must be killed" alleged that there has been execution of petty criminals carried out by police and military with the assistance of civilian authorities.

In a series of tweets, the minister described the organisation as desperate for attention and had been deliberately fooled when developing the report.

Busingye said that its time international human rights organisations became professional or left the sector.

"HRW is so desperate for attention. They have been duped, yet again, willfully,"

"It's high time these organisations grew up and became professional or quit human rights business," he said.

"Rwanda will continue to tell her own story, as befits Rwandans," his posts on the popular social media network read.

Just yesterday, the Ministry of Justice's Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) was feted for its innovation at Top 10 Court Technology Solutions Awards for its role in developing the country's legal system.

The system has had a role in enabling the country's judicial process become fast, accurate, has accountability as well as transparency.

This is not the first report by an international human rights body to be trashed.

Last week, the minister dismissed as baseless an Amnesty International report that claimed that the oncoming elections are held 'amid a climate of fear.'