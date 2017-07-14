Rwanda, Moroccan Officials Affirm Commitment to Cooperation Deals

Rwanda and Morocco have reaffirmed their commitment to partnership agreements signed during the official visit of King of Morocco to Kigali last year.

This was announced following a visit of secretary of state to Morocco's Ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Mounia Boucetta, who met with Rwandan officials in Kigali earlier this week.

Boucetta, who was accompanied by a delegation of public and private sectors held a series of meetings with various Rwanda government officials, including the Minister of Agriculture and Animal resources, Gerardine Mukeshimana.

The meeting with the Agriculture Minister offered an opportunity for both sides to take stock of the progress of the agreements signed between Morocco and Rwanda.

Both countries indicated their determination to strengthen ties between Rabat and Kigali, particularly in the areas of agribusiness and agri-food industry, according to a statement.

Minister Mukeshimana said it was Rwanda's wish to benefit from Morocco's experience in the field of agricultural development.

Ms. Boucetta also met with Rwanda Development Board's Chief Executive Officer, Clare Akamanzi, during which both officials reviewed the Moroccan projects.

Rwandan officials commended the Moroccan approach of following up on partnership agreements reached last year, the statement said.

The bilateral agreements signed in October 2016 included partnerships in agriculture, air travel, fighting terrorism and other forms of transnational crimes, taxation and prevention of income tax evasion, partnership agreement in the field of tourism and the establishment of a pharmaceutical facility in Rwanda by a Moroccan company, among others.

Under the agreements, the two countries also committed to creating favourable conditions for investments in critical areas like renewable energy and tourism development.

Before leaving the country, the Moroccan delegation also met with officials of the Private Sector Federation.

The two sides took note of the relations which have been established in the recent months between Rwandan and Moroccan private operators, notably the "Africa Business Connect" and the visit of a delegation of Rwandan businessmen in Morocco in July.

Ms. Boucetta also inspected the progress of some projects launched by Morocco that include a pharmaceutical project, in Kigali, the first of its kind initiated by a Moroccan industrial group.

She later paid a courtesy call to the president of the Senate, Bernard Makuza, with who she discussed the importance of legal institutions of the two countries in the implementation of the cooperation projects.

Ms. Boucetta meanwhile visited the Kigali genocide memorial at Gisozi, where she laid wreaths in memory of the victims of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.