13 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Four Life Sentences for Raping Elderly Woman

The Pretoria Regional Court on Thursday sentenced a man to four life terms for raping a 92-year-old woman, police said.

William Molaudzi, 36, got an additional 12 years for the burglary of his victim's home in, Groenkloof, Pretoria, almost four years ago, Captain Daniel Mavimbela said.

Malaudzi's co-accused, Xolani Ngudle, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

On the afternoon of October 13, 2013, the woman offered Molaudzi, who was passing by, some food. He noticed that the good Samaritan lived alone.

Once his stomach was full, Molaudzi thought of recruiting someone to help him break into the woman's house. One of the potential candidates Molaudzi approached testified about how he rejected Molaudzi's plan.

"He approached me that night at about 20:00. He said we should go and break into the house of an old woman who lives alone, but I refused," the witness testified.

Molaudzi finally recruited Ngudle. They gained entry to the roof of the woman's house and broke through the ceiling of her bedroom.

Ngudle ransacked the house and Molaudzi raped her. They stole cash and other property.

The two were arrested on October 22, 2013.

Mavimbela said the Tshwane police's forensic experts helped link both men to the crime.

