14 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Again, Lagos Police Arrest 300 Hoodlums

By Eugene Agha

Lagos — Detectives from the Lagos State Police Command yesterday raided criminal hideouts in Lagos Island and arrested yet another batch of 300 suspected criminals.

The raid which was jointly coordinated by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Lagos Command, DCP, Edga Imohimi, the Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tunde Disu, Chairman of the Lagos State Task force, Superintendent of Police, Olayinkin Egbeyemi' started at about 1:00a.m.to 4:00p.m.

The raid is part of efforts to rid the metropolis of all criminal elements constituting threat to the peace in the state.

This brings to about 433 suspected criminals that have arrested in the last 48 hours beside the over 300 suspected members of notorious cult gang, Badoo in Ikorodu.

Yesterday's arrest was carried out at Itafaji, Agarawo, Bamgbose, Sura ABS Campus areas of Lagos Island.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olarinde Famous-Cole, who confirmed the latest arrest said the suspects have since been transferred to the task force office were they would be tried.

He disclosed that intelligence reports indicated that a lot of people are now migrating from Ikorodu to other parts of the state.

