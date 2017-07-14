Rwanda: Uwase to Represent Rwanda at the World Next Top Model 2017

Clementine Uwase will again raise Rwanda's flag high as she represents Rwanda at the World Next Top Model 2017.

Uwase is one of the 10 models from Africa that have been chosen to participate in this year's 18th edition of the world next top model beauty pageant which is scheduled to take place in Beirut, Lebanon.

Running between July 14 and August 6, this contest will bring together 50 international super models from across the world in a competition that will see one lucky winner crowned Miss World Next Top Model 2017.

Uwase has participated in a number of local and international contests, including Red Carpet Awards where she won as the best popular model; Rwanda Super Model; and Next Top Model Africa.

Being the lucky model that was chosen to represent Rwanda, Uwase says the news took her by surprise but at the same time filled her with much joy.

"I would never have thought that I could be chosen to participate in such a competition. We are talking about the whole world. Being recognised to represent my country has been overwhelming for me in my career, but I am so grateful," she expressed.

The model, who is slated to leave for Beirut on July 16, says being chosen after her last competition, The Next Top Model Africa in Harare-Zimbabwe, shows she was impressive, and ready to tussle it out at a bigger stage.

From Africa, other countries including Guinea, Namibia, Morocco, Ghana, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Kenya and Cameroon will be represented.

Models will be judged on their expertise in presentation, catwalk, level of confidence, sports and how much they can showcase their culture during a cultural wear runway show.

The overall winner will be the face of World Next Top Model 2017, will scoop a contract with MTV as well as walk away with $30,000. She will also travel the world on different projects.

Uwase's achievements as a model

The 21-year old says since joining modeling four years ago, she has been blessed to rise from one level to another. Locally, Uwase has walked at most runway shows in Kigali, including the annual celebrated Kigali Fashion Week. With her passion for clothes and modeling, she owns an online African clothing store and in future plans to open a modeling agency where she will be managing African models.

Advice to youth

For the girls in particular, to survive in the modeling industry, Uwase recommends that they must have discipline.

"I have seen many beautiful girls with potential to go places with this career who have failed due to falling for some temptations in this industry," she says.

Uwase adds that models face a lot of challenges, particularly sexual harassment, with some ending up pregnant or even being prostitutes due to the love for money.

Uwase says apart from hard work, she is always motivated to do what it takes to get what she wants.