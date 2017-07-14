Tanzania: 10 Held Over Alleged Embezzlement of Public Funds

Arusha — It is reported that 10 Arusha City Council employees in the revenue department are being held by police in Arusha Region for allegedly embezzling funds levied at daladala bus stations in the city.

The Arusha Regional Police Commander, Charles Mkumbo, confirmed the report and said that they were arrested on Tuesday on different occasions, and that they were still being questioned by police.

However, Mkumbo declined to make public the names of the suspects, saying the police were gathering financial reports, ledgers and different receipts from the revenue department and that once investigations were complete, they would be taken to court to answer to the charges facing them.