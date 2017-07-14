Rwanda: Cycling Team Off to USA for Tour

The national cycling team left the country last night aboard a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight for their highly anticipated tour of the United States of America where they will participate in two international races over the next 30 days.

The delegation of five riders, accompanied by national team assistant coach Felix Sempoma, will link up with Bonaventure Uwizeyimana, who has been in the U.S. for two weeks after featuring for Canada's Lowestrates.Ca as a guest rider and head coach Sterling Magnell, who travelled on Tuesday.

The five riders include reigning national champion Gasore Hategeka, Jean Claude Uwizeye (silver medalist in the U23 category at 2016 African Continental Championships), 2015 Tour du Rwanda champion, Jean Bosco Nsengimana as well as youngsters Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo and Didier Munyaneza.

Team Rwanda will compete in the Cascade Cycling Classic scheduled for July 19-23 as a build-up to the highly-rated Colorado Classic scheduled for August 10-13.

It will mark the first appearance for Rwandan riders in the Colorado Classic, a category 2.HC International Cycling Union (UCI) race.

The prestigious event will attract UCI World Tour teams, UCI Professional Continental Teams and UCI Continental Teams with Team Rwanda, the only national team taking part in the four-stage race.

Before leaving, Magnell noted that despite his riders being at wavering level following weeks of a training camp at Africa Rising Cycling Center (ARCC) in Musanze, he expects good performances.

"They are at varying levels at the moment, Bosco is on top form, and I expect good rides from him. Jean Claude has proven himself this year and I always look to him for an intelligent race," the American trainer stated.

Courses announced show riders will cover 313 miles (503.5 km) and will endure more than 20,000 feet of intense, high-altitude climbing in stages being held in Colorado Springs, Breckenridge and Denver.

A total of 15 teams have so far been confirmed to participate and they include four UCI World Tour teams namely; BMC Racing Team, Cannondale-Drapac Professional Cycling Team, Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates.

It will also attract five UCI Professional Continental Teams that include; Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Israel Cycling Academy, Nippo-Vini Fantini, Team Novo Nordisk and United Healthcare Professional Cycling Team.

There are also five UCI Continental Teams that include Axeon Hagens Berman, Elevate - KHS, Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear, Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis and Rally Cycling plus Team Rwanda as the only national team.

July 19-23: Cascade Cycling Classic

August 10-13: Colorado Classic