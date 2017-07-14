Kenya: History Favours Kenyan Girls in Steeplechase Race

Caren Chebet and Mercy Chepkurui are out to uphold Kenya's dominance in girls' 2,000m steeplechase and sign off in style in the final at the IAAF World Under-18 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre on Friday.

Kenya's supremacy in steeplechase is unrivalled and the Kenyan duo have vowed to spare nothing to safeguard the tradition on home soil.

Kenyan athletes have won the last three editions in 2011 Lille, France, 2013 Donetsk, Ukraine and 2015 Cali, Colombia. In total, they have won four out of five events since the 2,000m steeplechase was introduced to the world youth event in 2007 Ostrava, Czech.

It's Caroline Tuigong, who set the ball rolling with victory in Ostrava. Ethiopian Korahubsh Itaa claimed the 2009 title in Brixen in Italy but the Kenyans girls were able to reclaim the crown when Norah Jeruto won in 2011 Lille.

Kenya have not let the title go since then with Rosefline Chepngetich winning the 2013 Donetsk edition before Celliphine Chespol, the current World Under-20 champion and national record holder, stormed to victory in 2015 Cali to uphold Kenya's strong tradition in distance hurdle event.

Chebet, who is a Form Four student at Saramek Secondary School, said that she is focused in doing Kenya proud with Chepkirui adding that it will be heartbreaking if they are to be beaten at home.

"This is the last world youth event and it will be in order for us to give Kenyans something to smile about. We have no otherwise but live up to the billing," said Chebet.

Chebet, a great admirer of 2015 World Under-18 2,000m steeplechase silver medallist Sandra Chebet, explained that she wanted to get it right this time around having missed a place in Team Kenya for the World Under-20 Championships in Poland last year and the World Cross Country Championships in March this year in Kampala.

"I stepped up my training as I polished on my approach techniques over the barriers," said Chebet, who thanked her coach Paul Kemei for polishing her skills.

Chepkirui, a Form One student at St Johns Secondary School, said she was ready for the Ethiopia challenge.

"We have received the best ever training and we leave the rest to God," said Chepkirui, who won the World Under-18 pre-trials and trials.

"We shall do our best but we must not underrate our opponents," explained Chepkirui, who will be seeking inspiration from her role model Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng'etich.

BOYS OUT TO EXTEND DOMINANCE

The Kenyans face an anticipated stiff challenge from the Ethiopian duo of Ethlemahu Sintayehu Dessi (6:30.84) and Betelihem Mulat Desta (6:33.35). Their times suggest they will fancy securing podium finishes.

European youth champion Anna Mark Helwigh should also feature in this race.

At the same time, Leonard Kipkemboi and Cleophas Kandie are out to uphold Kenya's rich legacy when they battle in boys' 2,000m steeplechase semi-finals.

Kenya have won six out of the six editions of the world youth. Kipkemboi and Kandie are out to follow the footsteps of previous winners Vincent Kipyegon 2015), 2011 Conseslus Kipruto (2011), Hillary Yego (2009), Abel Mutai (2005), Ronald Kipchumba (2003) and Cheruiyot Cherono (1999).