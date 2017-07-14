Kenya: Panari Golf Event Set for Nyahururu

After almost five months of little activity, the high altitude Nyahururu Sports Club course comes alive this weekend as it host the annual Panari Group of Hotels golf tournament.

The last time the 6,417-yard long par 72 course hosted a major event was on February 25, where a field of 61 players participated in the Nyandarua Governor Waithaka Mwangi's golf tournament.

During that event handicap four Paul Ndirangu carded 41 points to win by a point from Wilfred Kimotho, with veteran Robert Kimemia finishing third on 39 points.

A field of 100 players was drawn for this weekend's tournament. The Panari Group of Hotels is using the event to promote its 100-room resort opened last year next to the 74m Thomson Falls, a scenic waterfall on the Ewaso Ng'iro River which drains from the Aberdare Range.

"We would like to use the event to showcase the best hospitality facilities the town of Nyahururu has to offer.

"With such a beautiful course and excellent accommodation at the Panari Resort facing the scenic waterfall, Nyahururu is certainly the best place a golfer can spend a weekend," said Panari Group managing director Patrick Marekia.

Besides the home golfers, Panari has invited a number of players from as far away as Machakos, who will be tackling the 7,781 feet high course, probably the highest altitude golf course in this part of the Africa.

The guests from Machakos include former Machakos Golf Club chairmen Swarn Singh, Bernard Mungata and former captain Tim Ruhiu.

Former Nyahururu captain Musa Koskei said yesterday that the course was in great condition at the moment.

"The greens are recovering well while the fairways are fine as usual particularly after the recent rains."

Teeing off is set for 7am for those drawn in the morning and 11am for the afternoon draw.

Meanwhile, Kiambu Golf Club will for the first time host the Kenya Dairy Board that has attracted a field of 150 players.

The field include the club's leading players such as John Ngure, Michael Karanga, Michael Ngene and Stephen Kiaro all playing between handicap two and four.

However, club captain Sammy Muriu says the single figure handicap golfers are likely to face stiff competition from players in the high and middle handicap bracket.

Away in Thika, over 200 will be in action during the Syngenta golf tournament while KCB is sponsoring the Ladies Medal at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course.