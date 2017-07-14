14 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Life and Times of Bethuel Kiplagat

Photo: File photo/The Nation
Ambassador Bethuel Kiplagat.
By Sam Kiplagat

Former Chairman of the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) Bethuel Kiplagat died at a Nairobi hospital on Friday .

At 81, the history of this high achiever is long and it is almost impossible to capture it a one page.

The late peace crussader spent most of his life campaign for reconciliation in Kenya, East Africa and beyong.

Here are some of the highlights of his life:

BIRTH AND SCHOOL

28.11. 1936: Kiplagat is born

He studied physical sciences at Makerere University and sociology of religion at Sorbonne (Paris) Universities.

MEMBERSHIPS

Member of the Nairobi Stock Exchange.

Executive Director of the Universal Bank of Kenya.

Chairman Kenya Rural Enterprise Programme and Operation Save Innocent Lives.

