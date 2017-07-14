Nigeria: Tony Blair Visits Kaduna, Pledges Support for El-Rufai's Govt

Former British Prime Minister, Mr. Tony Blair, on Thursday visited Kaduna and pledged his support for Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai's administration to deliver good governance to the people of the state.

Blair,who visited Governor El-Rufai at Government House, Kaduna said his foundation which builds capacity of government officials on good governance delivery will work together with the governor to transform the state's public service sector for efficient service delivery and increase prosperity.

Blair added that, his 'Tony Blair Foundation' will assist Kaduna state in terms of technical assistance and other support to enable it to deliver democratic dividends to its people especially in the areas of investments, basic education, healthcare and agriculture".

Blair also met with members of the Kaduna state executive council at the Council chamber where he was briefed by the governor and members of his cabinet about the various successes recorded by their ministries as well as their challenges which they asked for his assistance.

Commending the relationship with his country and Nigeria, noted that the hardest thing about governance is being able to deliver on campaign promises to the people.

Blair owever assured that his foundation's members of staff were ready to provide necessary assistance to state government whenever required.

Describing the meeting with Governor El-Rufai as an exciting opportunity to visit Nigeria and see how governance is being run and done, said there is great goodwill and desire for the country to do well under the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration, especially in the fight against corruption.

On his part, Governor El-Rufai, described Blair's visit as timely as it gave him and his cabinet members to share his experience in governance with the Former Prime Minister.

He said the task before his government is how to deliver so much with very little resources at its disposal as Nigeria is facing dwindling economy, due largely to fall in the price of crude oil,calling on the Tony Blair Foundation to assist in building the capacity of the key drivers of government.

El-Rufai applauded the former Prime Minister for visiting Nigeria and Kaduna in particular, noting that his visit marks exactly 100 years after Lord Fredrick Lugard planned the city of Kaduna.