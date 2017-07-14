14 July 2017

Uganda: Fiji Stops She Pearls Progress At Youth World Cup

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — The She Pearls will be fighting for a respectable finish when they clash with South Africa today at the Netball World Youth Cup after being edged out by South Pacific nation Fiji in Botswana yesterday.

The national under-21 side lost the tight quarterfinal contest 39-37.

"The game was tough and tight but the umpires did not officiate very well. For them they come here favouring some countries. They know that some African countries are weak.

"I pray that changes in our remaining games. The goal shooters and attackers make contact with us when they are receiving the balls but the umpires only see us the goal defenders," She Pearls captain Joan Nampungu complained.

The Ugandan team made the brighter start of the two teams that share the "Pearls" name winning the opening quarter 12-7. The Baby Pearls however fought back to level the score at 17-all before Uganda edged ahead at 28-27 going into the final period.

Their opponents however pulled away late on with two goals to deliver the final blow to James Bogere's side.

They will face a South African side that was also dumped out after a comprehensive 69-32 defeat to reigning champions New Zealand.

