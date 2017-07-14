14 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Chaos As Kakumiro Leaders Are Locked Out of Sub-County Headquarters

By Alex Tumuhimbise

Kakumiro — Chaos erupted in the newly created Kisiita Town Council in Kisiita Sub-county, Kakumiro District on Wednesday when unidentified persons locked the venue of a planned meeting on the relocation of the sub-county headquarters.

The district leaders including district chairman Joseph Sentayi, Bugangaizi East MP Onesmus Twinamasiko and Chief Administrative Officer Innocent Asaba were stranded after finding the entire premises closed.

Riot

With leaders confused over the next move, residents who were supposed to attend the meeting rioted, prompting the intervention of police and a running battle ensued.

Mr Asaba ordered police to break the padlocks to enable them access the premises to start the meeting.

Some people accused the Kisiita Sub-county LC3 chairperson, Mr Jackson Aryampa, of being behind the incident.

However, Mr Aryampa, who attended the meeting that started two hours later, denied any wrongdoing.

Councillors agreed to shift the sub-county headquarters to Buhonda Parish to pave way for full operations of the newly created Kisiita Town Council.

Mr Twinamasiko condemned the act.

