14 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: The Day Bethuel Kiplagat Cried Uncontrollably

Photo: File photo/The Nation
Ambassador Bethuel Kiplagat.

During an interview at the NTV newsroom in 2009, the head of the Truth Commission Bethuel Kiplagat wept uncontrollably when asked what he knows about the death of then Foreign Affairs minister Robert Ouko.

Mr Ouko was a close family friend, Mr Kiplagat said.

"I'm willing to go anywhere to know who killed my brother Ouko. His family has a lot of trust in me," he said as he tried to fight back tears.

He added the friendship with Mr Ouko's family still exists as he is a member of the Ouko Foundation. Mr Kiplagat had to ask for a break in the recording to let him recover his composure.

He said he was among the few senior officials who responded to summons by the Ouko Commission of Inquiry, which was set up in 1991 to establish the cause of death of the late Foreign Affairs minister.

