Angola: Sonangol Clarifies Rumours Relating to Fuel Shortage

Luanda — The state-owned oil company Sonangol last Wednesday informed that the supply of fuel to the filling stations countrywide is happening in a normal way, without any significant reduction.

On a press communiqué that has reached ANGOP, Sonangol explains that occasionally there have been operational constraints that have some impact on stocks and timely distribution to certain parts of the national territory.

The document states that Sonangol is completely disconnected from the rumours about shortage of fuel in some provinces, which it considers groundless.

ANGOP has learnt that the rumours have caused scores of citizens to crowd the filling stations for the acquisition of very high amounts of fuel, mainly in the provinces of Benguela (centre-west), Huambo (centre), Bié (centre) and Malanje (north-central).

In face of such scenario, which caused a temporary reduction in the fuel stock of several filling stations in the mentioned provinces, the National Fuel Society (Sonangol) has already reinforced the supply to those regions and instructed the non sale of fuel to citizens that carry big or various containers for stocking, adding that the measure has been helping to normalise the situation.

The company calls on citizens to avoid such attitude, since there is no actual risk of shortage of petrol and diesel-oil in any part of the country.

As regards the exclave of Cabinda, country's northernmost province, the note explains that the situation is very specific to its geography, that is, because of its location it can only be supplied with fuel through the sea, which is not always possible to do in a timely manner due to the climacteric conditions in the coast.

In face of this situation, reads the note, Sonangol has been making efforts to mitigate this adverse scenario in Cabinda, which includes working closely with the provincial authorities to overcome this constraint.