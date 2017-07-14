Nigeria: Lagos Environmental Corps Unfolds Agenda

Lagos — The newly formed Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps, (LAGESC), formerly known as the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) has disclosed that its top priority as it begins operations would be to ensure that environmental infractions become a thing of the past in the state.

The Executive Secretary of LAGESC, Mrs Idowu Mohammed disclosed this at a press conference to intimate the people about the activities of the new corps, adding that LAGESC would make sure the environment is kept clean at all times in line with the mandate of Cleaner Lagos Initiative.

Mrs Mohammed said henceforth LAGESC would prevent market women and traders generally from displaying their wares on the roads, adding that they would also police the highways to ensure that people did not dump refuse indiscriminately on the roads.

"The sanitation corps will now clear the pathways and bridges and dislodge people selling on the road. They will make sure that the roads are clean and that there is no infraction. They will make sure that the Public Utility Levy is paid by residents of Lagos State." She added.

The LAGESC top executive said motorized trucks would now sweep the highways and that over 27,000 of the 30,000 sweepers that would be recruited would be made to sweep streets in their communities and be paid salaries above the N18,000 minimum wage.