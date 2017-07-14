14 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda Coffee to Get More Market Exposure

By Jonathan Adengo

Kampala — Local coffee farmers are set to eat big following a renewal of a partnership between the National Union of Coffee Agribusiness and Farm Enterprises (Nucafe) and Café River, an Italian large scale coffee roaster.

This is a development that opens more market opportunities for Uganda's coffee across Europe and beyond.

According to Mr Joseph Nkandu, the Nucafe executive director, the move is a continuous business relationship that has been running for seven years between the farmers' body and Café River, a company with a global repute in high end coffee roasting, grinding and reselling.

A delegation from Italy was in the country recently on a fact finding mission about Nucafe membership, mode of operation on promoting social entrepreneurship in coffee agribusiness agenda and value chain management system.

"What informed their coming was a review of the 7-year partnership that we have had with River Café and also how we can move forward because the market is becoming sophisticated. ," Mr Nkandu said.

