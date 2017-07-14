14 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda/South Sudan: Adraa Warns Uganda Cranes of South Sudan's Lethal Attack Force

By Denis Bbosa

Kampala — As Uganda Cranes aim to draw first blood against neighbours South Sudan in the Chan qualifiers this evening, veteran coach Leo Adraa, who has handled both national teams, offers a few winning tips.

"Cranes should know that South Sudan will enjoy home advantage. Their pitch in Juba City is unplayable and the players tend to fight harder before their home fans," Adraa, who resigned the South Sudan job over delayed payment told Daily Monitor yesterday.

The former Uganda Cranes player and coach, who is now managing Arua side Onduparaka, reveals that many South Sudan players have crossed over and played in Ugandan leagues and will use that to frustrate Cranes today.

"Apart from the big number of players in their elite club Malakia, players like Robert Wurube and Peter Dusman have been in Uganda before and know our style.

"Cranes should respect them and plan to stop their attacks especially by marking out their lead striker Dusman," he added.

The last training sessions suggest the Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic will go for Ismail Watenga in goal and the backline of Nicholas Wadada, Timothy Awany, Bernard Muwanga and Isaac Muleme.

To galvanize the midfield away from home, Micho may opt for Deus Bukenya, Muzamir Mutyaba, Brian Majwega and Tom Masiko. Skipper Geoffrey Sserunkuma is expected to thrive alone upfront as the 47-year old tactician searches for away points.

"We always play a balanced approach of attacking and defending as the game dictates. We are going for victory in Juba because I trust my team," Micho observed yesterday. The winner will face either Tanzania or Rwanda for a slot to Chan.

