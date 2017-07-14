People of Traditional Authority (T/A) Chimomboand Mbenjein Nsanje district have all the reasons to smile following the provision of solar-powered clean and portable water by Christian Aid in conjunction with Churches Action for Relief andDevelopment (CARD).

Christian Aid in partnership with CARD and Centre for Environmental Policy and Advocacy (CEPA) are implementing a climate justice project with funding from Scottish Government that will end in August 2017.

T/A Chimombo has since hailed the project for bringing clean water closer to people thereby ending problems of water-related diseases as well as long distances women and girls walk in search for water.

Women and girls used to walk between four and five kilometers in search for water a situation which in most cases forced communities to depend on water from unprotected sources.

"We are grateful that Christian Aid and CARD have brought water close to people. We have struggled many years, walking long distances in search of clean water. We used to share water sources with our domestic animals, and diseases were the order of the day,"Chimombo said.

Chimombo further said: "What Christian Aid and CARD have done to us it's a big help that many organizations in Nsanje are failing to do. A lot of organizations have been claiming that they are running projects in Nsanje district but all they do is placing or planting posters, banners and sign posts with nothing on the ground to point at."

The traditional leader has since requested his subjects to protect the solar-powered water points to ensure communities continue benefiting from the portable and clean water.

"Wadidi nkhupeza (a good Samaritan is difficult to find), my message to my people is that a good person must be honored and assisted, and since Christian Aid and CARD have helped us here and we are enjoying therefore when CARD comes here we should also help them in their activities and at the same time we must take care of the things they have given us.

"We must not steal or vandalize them. I know there are people who are not happy with projects like this one, and would deliberately want to destroy the equipment; if found we will not spare them. I again ask my people to take good care of the water project and to also make good use of the water by practicing irrigation farming since we no longer have water problems."

Communities have since requested Christian Aid to continue the projects in other areas where women and girls experience problems in search for clean and portable water supply.