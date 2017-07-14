Kenya Mourns Peace Crusader Bethuel Kiplagat

Kenya is mourning the passing of career peace campaigner Bethuel Kiplagat.
Mr Kiplagat died on Friday, aged 80, at a Nairobi hospital after long illness.
The Council of Governors (CoG) remembered Mr Kiplagat for his peace and reconciliation campaigns.
"We are grateful for the work of Ambassador Kiplagat as a distinguished civil servant, envoy, the Somali peace process and chairman of Truth Justic-e Reconciliation Commission (TJRC)," CoG Chairman Josephat Nanok said in a statement.
"He was a selfless man whose actions touched many lives; with his passing on, humankind is poorer."
More follows.