14 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Public Works PS Airlifted to Nairobi for Treatment After 'Al- Shabaab' Attack

By Mohamed Ahmed

Public Works Principal Secretary Maryam El Maawy has been airlifted to Nairobi for treatment after she was seriously injured during an Al-Shaabab attack in Lamu County.

Ms Maawy was taken in an aircraft which arrived at Manda Navy Base at around 10.30pm.

The PS was at the Navy Base where she was receiving treatment after she was transferred from Mpeketoni Hospital.

"There was an aircraft which was being waited to come pick her. She had received some treatment before being transferred," said a source.

The source said that the PS had injuries in both hands and legs.

Ms Maawy was shot in the shoulder and legs after being abducted in Milihoi, on the Mpeketoni-Lamu road.

The Kenya Defence Forces and General Service Unit rescued her from the attackers at Milihoi.

In the daring incident three people were killed among them officers who were escorting the PS.

Pictures from the scene seen by the Nation shows that the PS's Prado burnt after it rolled severally along the Mpeketoni-Lamu road.

Among those killed were two police officers who were escorting the PS.

An unknown number of people were hijacked by the militants.

A pilot trainee who was said to be with the PS is also feared to have been among those abducted by the terrorists.

