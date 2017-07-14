Rwanda: REG, Patriots Lock Horns as Playoffs Start

It's D-day in local basketball as giants Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and Patriots square off in Game 1 of the best-of-five playoffs final series on Friday night at Amahoro Indoor Stadium-the game starts at 8pm.

This game will be preceded by Game 1 of the women's playoffs finals between favourites APR and IPRC- South, which starts at 6pm, at the same venue.

Patriots are optimistic about winning the playoffs title for the first time after reaching the finals for the third consecutive year, while Jean Bahufite's REG, will be out to mean business once again as they seek to complete a treble in their debut season.

For Bahufite, winning playoffs is not something new; the 44-year-old won the title four times in a row with Espoir (2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015) and is positive he can repeat that feat with REG, who have already won the Genocide memorial tournament and the regular season league title.

"I have been here before; I know how tough playoffs games always are. Against a strong team like Patriots, you need to be cautious and mentally strong," Bahufite said on Thursday.

In a separate interview, Patriots captain Aristide Mugabe said," We are ready; we really want to win this title. It is one of the most prestigious in Rwandan basketball. It is also an opportunity to redeem from failure to win the championship."

Today, Game 1

Men

REG vs Patriots 8pm

Women

APR vs IPRC- South 6pm