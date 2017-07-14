Kenya: Lamu Residents Who Fled 'Al-Shabaab' Attacks Get Relief Food

The Lamu County government has distributed relief food to residents who fled their homes due to fear of Al-Shabaab attacks and who are currently putting up in various camps in Witu Division, Lamu West.

A total of 150 bags of rice, 160 bales of wheat flour, 120 cartons of cooking fat and five bags of sugar were given to the residents through the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) which has been given the mandate to distribute the relief food and at the same time get data on all the affected individuals.

More than 800 residents from Pandanguo, Jima, Poromoko, Nyongoro, Maleli, Kakathe, Chumburu and Moa have fled their homes for fear of being attacked by Al-Shabaab militants.

LINDA BONI

Others had to move out of their villages to pave way for the ongoing multi-agency Operation Linda Boni whose major target is to flush out Al-Shabaab militants believed to be hiding inside Boni forest.

On Wednesday, Lamu Governor Issa Timamy together with other top county officials visited the displaced families in all the four camps and pledged to support them.

At Kastaka Kairu camp which is the largest so far, about 400 people, most of whom are women and children from Maleli, Nyongoro, Moa, Kakathe and Chumburu villages have already taken refuge at the centre after fleeing insecurity in their villages.

Another camp has been set up close to Witu Primary School and holds more than 200 people mostly from the Boni minority community in Pandanguo Village.

SECURITY

The AIC church Witu camp is currently holding more than 30 families while more than 100 others are putting up at the Witu Catholic Church.

Speaking when he met the residents, Mr Timamy urged the security agencies to take better charge of the county's safety and said it is unfortunate that people no longer feel safe in their own homes due to the Al-Shabaab menace.

He said it is the high time the national government deploys more officers to Boni Forest to deal with Al-Shabaab so that Lamu people can enjoy their peace.

He expressed worry that if the security situation in the county is not fully addressed, there is likelihood of voting on August 8 being affected since many will not even be able to practice their constitutional right to vote.

NURSES

He said apart from the food aid, the county government of Lamu will also post several nurses to Witu Dispensary to help those in the camps.

"We have visited you today to lend our assistance. This will not be the end. We will ensure you receive all the necessary support from us. We will be helping in every way we can. But my biggest call is for the government to ensure our people feel safe in their homes," said Mr Timamy.

Early this week, the national government in coordination with KRCS and other well-wishers distributed relief food to the displaced families in Witu and also at Katsaka Kairu centre.

Lamu County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri confirmed that his office had ensured that all affected people are well taken care of during the entire time they will be in camps.

Mr Kanyiri said apart from the food aid, the government is also ensuring that the camps occupied by the families are well protected.

"We will continue giving relief food to the families in camps. We have enough foodstuffs to give. Red Cross is also supporting us in many other ways," said Mr Kanyiri.