Somalia: Ex President Mohamud to Receive U.S.$40.000 a Month Retirement Package

Somalia cabinet on Thursday approved a retirement package for former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Mohamud will now be receiving $40000 monthly in pension to cater for security, retirement housing project, travel and accommodation expenses and any family member education expenses.

Mohamud who currently lives in Dar Es Salaam Tanzania with his family is expected to relocate to Mogadishu soon. Information Minister Abdrahman Omar Osman confirmed the retirement package through his Twitter account.

Mohamud was defeated by Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo in the February elections ending the former's four year administration.