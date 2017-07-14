West Africa: 90% of Our Students Are Nigerians - Houdegbe Varsity

Lagos — The Chancellor, Houdegbe North American University, Republic of Benin (HNAUB), Prof. Octave Cossi Houdegbe has said the institution was established to support the economic wellbeing of West Africans.

Houdegbe who said this at the 2017 convocation ceremony held at the varsity campus, Cotonou added that 90 per cent of the students in the university are Nigerians.

He said there was a need to start inculcating among the youth, the idea of regional co-operation and integration, using the instrumentality of education.

"Few days ago, I was with the former Nigerian President, Baba Olusegun Obasanjo with whom we discussed so many things including how we can strengthen the regional bond especially with the power of university education.

"Today, our university has students from other west African countries. In fact, 90 per cent our students are from Nigeria. And anytime we hold a convocation ceremony, we add to the economic wellbeing of people in Cotonou," Houdegbe said.

The HNAUB Chancellor said whereas the varsity graduated 3,100 graduands, the 2017 convocation ceremony witnessed the graduation of 2,000 graduands cutting across six faculties.