Central Africa: ECCAS Takes Off for Peace, Prosperity and Solidarity

The Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) have adopted a mid-term strategic plan (2016-2020) that aims at the development of the community on priority themes of peace, infrastructures and energy which have been identified as the main challenges for integration.

The delegate of the Secretary General says the strategic plan will help the ECCAS face challenges of the region that require innovative solutions at strategic, institutional and operational levels".

The objective is to "help the central African region to accelerate its regional economic integration to rise to the level of other African regional economic communities that make the pillars of the African Union", explains the delegate.

Ministers of economy finance and planning from member countries adopted the plan this Thursday in Bujumbura, Burundi.

The next step will be determining details on financial and human ressources and actions needed to implement the strategic plan, says, Domitien Ndihokubwayo, the Burundi Minister of Finances, Budget and Privatisation.

"The actions and means will be put into action quickly so that we will have achieved something by 2020", says Ndihokubwayo.

The ECCAS comprises 11 members namely Angola, Burundi, Cameroun, Central African Republic, Congo Brazzaville, DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, and Chad.