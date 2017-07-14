South Africa: Coffin Assault Case to Continue

The case against two men who allegedly forced Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin and threatened to pour petrol over him will continue in the Middelburg Regional Court on Friday.

Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen face charges of kidnapping, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and attempted murder.

During their appearance in 2016, they told the court they merely wanted to teach Mlotshwa a lesson. In their affidavits they claimed their actions were "negligible" and that they did not mean any harm.

They previously abandoned their bail bid, but then asked the court to grant them bail. The bail application was denied.

The assault took place at the JM de Beer Boerdery, near the Komati power station in Mpumalanga. On August 17 last year, Mlotshwa noticed two Land Cruisers following him, investigating officer Constable Dimakatso Bahula previously told the court.

Bahula said the vehicles stopped and two men assaulted Mlotshwa and kicked him, without any explanation.

In a 20-second video of the incident, which was posted on YouTube, one man, speaking in Afrikaans, forces Mlotshwa into a coffin and threatens to pour petrol on him.

