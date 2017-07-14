The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will release a calendar for by-elections in six areas on 16 August, 2017, its Chairperson, Dr Jane Ansah has said.

Ansah said the commission will hold stakeholders meetings on 16 August, 2017 in all the six areas to explain more details about the electoral calendar.

"The areas where the by-elections will take place are Lilongwe Msozi North Constituency, Lilongwe City South East Constituency, Nsanje Lalanje Constituency, Mayani North Wad in Dedza North Constituency, Mtsiliza Ward in Lilongwe City West Constituency and Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre Malabada Constituency," said Ansah.

Four of the areas are where the by-elections were scheduled to take place on 6 June, 2017 but were postponed due to unavailability of funds and the remaining two areas have fallen vacant after the postponement.

Some political scientists have been cautioning Malawi Electoral Commission's (MEC) reason for failure to conduct by-elections in some parts of the country for some time now describing it as a clever excuse.

Those to be elected will only serve their people for less than two years as Malawi will hold general elections in May 2019.