South Africa: Sharks Won't Hold Back Against Lions

The Sharks will "give it their all" when they host the Lions in a Super Rugby clash in Durban Saturday.

The game could potentially be a big one for the Lions, as the men from Johannesburg may be playing for top spot on the log by the time they run out at Kings Park.

For that to happen, the Hurricanes must beat the Crusaders in Wellington earlier in the day.

There are also a couple of permutations for the Sharks, who could face a rematch against the Lions in the quarter-finals, or possibly face the Crusaders in Christchurch.

But the Durbanites are not looking that far ahead and have set their sights on a good performance this weekend.

"We've been looking forward to this game, especially after the previous match between the two sides, where we felt we could have taken that game," scrumhalf Cobus Reinach told the Sharks' official website .

"Hopefully we can put in a great performance by sticking to our processes, and that way, walk away with the result we want. The Lions are playing really good rugby and with all the Springboks in their team now, they would have walked away from the Test series against the French with a lot of confidence," Reinach continued.

"Although every team has their strengths and weakness, but our focus needs to be on us, on our processes and what we do, not the opposition. We're looking forward to it, we've been training well with high intensity and looking to give it our all."

Kick-off for Saturday's clash is scheduled for 17:15.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 S'busiso Nkosi, 10 Garth April, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Stephan Coetzee, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Jeremy Ward

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Ruan Ackermann, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Jaco Kriel (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16. Akker vd Merwe, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Cyle Brink, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 23 Sylvian Mahuza

