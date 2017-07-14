A gang of six robbers, armed with pistols, attacked Juru Service Station in Goromonzi District on Wednesday and disappeared with 2×40-litre diesel coupons, three cellphones, a Point of Sale machine and cash amounting to $1 687.

Mashonaland East acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident yesterday. "On July 12 at around 1900 hours, workers at the service station, Chido Chahweta (34), Calisto Mbonga (28) and Victor Sande were consolidating their daily sales in preparation for closing for the day when six unknown men stormed into the office and ordered them to lie down.

"Four of the men were in possession of pistols and began searching the workers. I can confirm that the suspects took three cellphones, national IDs, a POS machine, charger and 2×40-litre diesel coupons and cash amounting to $1 687," said Insp Mwanza.

It is alleged that after the robbery, the suspects fired three shots and disappeared in the direction of the Harare-Nyamapanda highway. A report was then made to the police who are still searching for the suspects. The Zimbabwe Republic police has since raised concern over a gang of armed robbers that is raiding service stations and other business premises.

According to police, the robbers are targeting places where they know large amounts of money are kept. Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said in most instances the robbers are armed with pistols and other dangerous weapons.

Police urged the public to deposit their money with banks and engage reputable security companies to guard their premises.