13 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: South Darfur Police Evacuate Detainees Under RSF Pressure

Nyala — Police in South Darfur evacuated one of their largest detention facilities north of El Masani districts in Nyala under pressure from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who claim that the land on which it stands was purchased by their commander, Mohammed Hamdan Hemeti.

On Monday the police carried-out the evacuation on a voluntary basis for fear of clashes. The RSF had given them 48 hours to leave the building.

According to sources the police transferred all the detainees to the police station in Nyala North and all the furniture to the police headquarters.

The sources confirmed that four armoured Land Cruisers of the Rapid Support Forces are guarding the buildings of the police station after the evacuation.

