13 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Reporter of South Darfur Corruption Bailed

Nyala — Journalist Ezzeldin Dahab has been released on personal bail following his arrest on charges of defamation of character, filed by the Finance Minister of South Darfur.

Sudan's Information Crimes Prosecution released Dahab on Monday. He told Radio Dabanga that his arrest followed charges laid after a report he published in El Jareeda newspaper investigating and documenting corruption in the state.

Dahab told Radio Dabanga that his article disclosed the existence of a deposit account related to the state government in El Nil Bank in Nyala two months ago.

Dahab asserts that the information that was published is supported by documents after he contacted all the officials in the Ministry, from where a responsible source assured him of the existence of funds being set aside.

He said that in the light of this information, he took-up the subject and published it in El Jareeda newspaper.

Dahab said he was surprised later by a complaint against him before the press and publications board by the Minister of Finance authorised by the Director-General of the Ministry.

The journalist said he appeared before the Public Prosecutor's Office where he had a hearing, and was released on personal bail on Wednesday.

