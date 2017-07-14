13 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Woman, Daughter Die As Houses Collapse in White Nile State

Kosti / Rabak — A woman and her daughter died when their house collapsed after torrential rains hit Kosti and Rabak in Sudan's White Nile state this week

The deaths occurred in the Abushareef district in Kosti. The heavy rain also resulted in the death of a two-year-old child in Rabak and injuring to another child as hundreds of houses collapsed in both towns.

The water also flooded El Rawashda district of Rabak.

The floods have cut-off the main road from Rabak to the national capital of Khartoum. Governor Abdelhameed Mousa Kasha paid a visit to the road, as the closure has seriously disrupted vehicle traffic.

