Gambia: CHAN Team Coach Undecided Over Injured Players

Lamin Sarr, coach of Gambia's CHAN team, is uncertain of whether injured players will recuperate on time for Mali's game on Saturday.

Sarr said he's yet to ascertain the availability of key players like Lamin Conteh and Hawks' Lamin Charty with team doctors still to rule them fit for the first-leg.

He however said morale at the camp is high and believes that with the help of his backroom staff everything will be okay.

He highlighted the significance of the game and noted that the players are well prepared. Despite a new team, coach Sarr is confident that his team has the requisite to stand the visitors.

He believes that with the motivation from the Bissau encounter and the inclusion of coach Sang Ndong, the CHAN team can win Saturday's qualifier.