Gambia: Norwegian Club Let Gambian Leave Over Exorbitant Salary

Vålerenga, a Norwegian Premier League club, has been discouraged from signing Muhamed Keita owing to the Gambian's commanding salary.

Keita joined Vålerenga where he was viewed something of a marquee acquisition March this year on loan from Polish giants Lech Poznan.

But having played only six times and scoring once, Vålerenga are no longer keen on activating the option of permanently tying the winger down to a deal.

Keita's injury has been a factor but his commanding salary is particularly more of a reason for the Norwegian outfit opting against continuing with him and, this week, the side announced the 27-year-old is leaving the club.

Coach Ronny Deila claimed he has enough players to cover Keita's position but would be tempted to reconsider re-signing him on loan however on grounds the money the player is on is reduced.

The situation throws the player in a bit of dilemma. Keita got fined over 30,000 euros by parent club Poznan who are understandably exasperated with the winger's insistence not to play for them.

The tempestuous relationship between Keita and Poznan began last season when the footballer accused the polish side's fans of racism.

Since then, ties between the two have been at their lowest and Keita risks backlash from fans in Poland should he return there, consequently leaving him with the narrowed choice of staying in Norway with another club or sealing a move elsewhere but not in Poland.