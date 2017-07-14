Gambia/Mali: Gaffer Alagie Sarr Buoyed of Victory Against Mali

Gambia CHAN team coach Alagie Sarr is confident of picking the spoils against Mali's Eagles when they host them in Banjul on Saturday. Gambia faces Mali in a qualifier CHAN game with the first of a double-legged schedule billed to began this Saturday in Banjul.

Over the weekend the local-based outfit piped Guinea Bissau's Wild Dogs in Bissau courtesy of debutant Yankuba Jarju's lone goal.

And giving an elaborate rundown regarding the team's preparedness, Sarr commended, in a briefing yesterday staged at the Football House, his players' performance in Bissau and saying, they're in camp preparing with a view to qualify for the CHAN 2017. He said the game against Bissau is a motivation to the players and boost the team's position in the CHAN qualification campaign.

The Chairman of the Events Management Committee (EMC), Mr. Will Abraham, said they are working tirelessly to see to it that they make a huge difference in organization of football in the country. He said that the EMC Committee has new things in store for the coming game in terms of security, ticket selling, sitting arrangements and the ambiance.

"We are not taking anything lightly," he said. He said that tickets are made affordable and are sold at D25 for uncovered pavilion, D50 for covered and D300 for the VIP, to encourage the public to turn out and give support to the CHAN team.

On constraints they are faced with, he said that organizing such a game is not easy, adding Saturday's game will be a test for them to identify their weak areas. He however said that the Committee is faced with challenges such as security during matches and the comfort of the VIP section, players and Fans. He called on the general public to come out massively and support the team. He thanked the press for honoring their invitation and urged for their usual cooperation.

Similar statements were made by Lang Tombong Tamba, the Vice President of the Organizing Committee who said the proceeds from the game will be given to the GFF.

He said that they will work with the marketing department in subsequent matches to encourage offices to patronize GFF by buying game tickets and support football in the country.