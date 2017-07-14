Gambia: PRO of BAC Responds to Coastal Road Vendors

Mr. Modou Jonga, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Brikama Area Council (BAC), said where the women vendors of coastal road are selling their products, is detrimental to life; that this is why they ask them to vacate the place and go inside the market.

Mr. Jonga made this remark to throw light on a recent incident that took place two weeks ago, between the police who joined the Brikama Area Council Officers against the vendors who sell at the entrance of the said market.

PRO Jonga confirmed to this reporter that there is enough space inside the market that can accommodate them. But that the women decided to come to the entrance of the market to sell their produce; that this causes traffic jam and distracts the attention of drivers and passengers, because they are very close to the high way.

According to Mr. Jonga, the operation was not done by the Brikama Area Council alone. But that it was a joint operation with the officers stationed at the Coastal Road Police Station.

"We want them to leave the high way and the entrance of the market completely and go inside the market. If they feel they cannot fit inside, then let them come to us. They have a committee that is responsible for such issues and the best way to solve them is through dialogue. Otherwise, they will be forced to leave," he asserted.

"Anything can happen and God forbid if it is a car accident it can be dangerous and live(s) can be lost," he said.

It could be recalled that two weeks ago, vendors selling vegetables and other products at the entrance of the coastal road main market, were asked to vacate the place and go inside the market.

The vendors said the space inside the market was not enough for all of them; that this is why they decided to sell at the entrance of the market. They said they will only leave the entrance of the market if the Area Council allocates them another place that is spacious enough to accommodate them.