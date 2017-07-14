Sudan: Foreign Minister - President Kiir to Visit Khartoum Shortly

Khartoum — The President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, is to come to Khartoum During the Coming few weeks at the invitation of President Omar Bashir, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour said at a press conference he called for on Thursday.

He said the visit comes with the efforts of achieving peace in south Sudan, saying peace and stability in South Sudan would mean peace and stability in the Sudan, adding that it is also a moral obligation for the Sudan to help achieve peace in South Sudan.

He said Sudan has a spear head role in achieving peace in south Sudan and a prominent role within the IGAD as well as within the regional and international efforts to this end.