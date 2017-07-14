13 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Minister - President Kiir to Visit Khartoum Shortly

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, is to come to Khartoum During the Coming few weeks at the invitation of President Omar Bashir, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour said at a press conference he called for on Thursday.

He said the visit comes with the efforts of achieving peace in south Sudan, saying peace and stability in South Sudan would mean peace and stability in the Sudan, adding that it is also a moral obligation for the Sudan to help achieve peace in South Sudan.

He said Sudan has a spear head role in achieving peace in south Sudan and a prominent role within the IGAD as well as within the regional and international efforts to this end.

Sudan

Govt Freezes Talks With U.S. After Delay in Lifting Sanctions

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir is freezing all negotiations with the United States following President Donald Trump's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.