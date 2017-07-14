Sudan: Ghandour - American Sanctions Have Harmed Poorest Categories

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, said that the American sanctions have affected the Sudanese citizen, harmed the poorest people in the country, including women and children and violated the right of the Sudanese people for development and getting clean water.

At a press conference he held Thursday at the Foreign Ministry, Prof. Ghandour pointed out that the decision of the US administration extending time of the sanctions on Sudan will encourage the armed movements to continue hostilities and obstinacy awaiting overthrow and collapse of the government at any time.

He said that the American decision will also lure the armed movements to refuse sitting for peace negotiations and to attempt to achieve a security breakthrough, calling on the wise elements on the armed movements to stick to wisdom and to work for achieving peace.

He warned that the American sanctions also affected the peace and security process in Sudan and at the region.

The Foreign Minister affirmed that Sudan has fulfilled its commitments in the five tracks, depending on acknowledgement of the American side itself, adding that Sudan has been regarding these commitments as pure national agenda.

On the dossier of peace in Sudan, Prof. Ghandour has affirmed Sudan commitment to cease-fire at the two areas unit next October as well as its readiness to continue the negotiations for realizing peace and stability, referring to stability of the situation in Darfur.