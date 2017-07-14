Sudan: Training Session to Bolster Gender Participation in Peace and Economic Activities in Al-Fashir

Al-Fashir — The Office of Development Services Partners (PDS) in cooperation with the Maamoun Behairi Center for Economic and Social Studies and Research in Africa organized Thursday a training session on enhancement of gender participation in peace and economic activities at the Station of Agricultural Corporation in Al-Fashir.

The session targeted the Directors of the Agricultural Research Corporations in Darfur States, the United Nations organizations and the Directors-General of the Ministries of Agriculture and Irrigation.

The Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Forests in the State of North Darfur Engineer Anwar Ishaq Suleiman stressed the state's concern with the agricultural sector as the production locomotive.

He said, during the opening sitting of the training session, that the shortage of food was the biggest challenge facing the world and could only be addressed by increasing production and vertical and horizontal expansion in agriculture, announcing the support and adoption of the Ministries of Agriculture and Irrigation in the states of Darfur to all the recommendations of the training session.

For their part, the Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation in the State of North Darfur, Abdulla Abdul-Latif and the Representative of the Agricultural Research Corporation of the states of Darfur praised the efforts made by the development partners and the Center of Maamoun Behairi to promote agricultural research stations in Darfur states to play its role towards agricultural work.

The representative of the Office of Development Services Partners and the Maamoun Behairi Center for Economic and Social Studies and Research in Africa explained that the workshop aimed at identification of the current status of the capacities of agricultural research stations in the five Darfur states in the fields of demonstrative farms, farmers' schools and seed propagation.