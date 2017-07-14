Sudan: Ghandour, Indian Counterpart Discuss Boosting Two Countries Relations

Khartoum — Foreign Minister Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Ghandour has received, Thursday, a phone call from the Indian Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, during which they tackled a number of the bilateral relations including the implementation of the 3 rd session of the meetings of the joint Sudanese Indian ministerial committee held in New Delhi last February after the stoppage of the committees work for 17 years, besides bushing forward the relations in all the political, economic and cultural fields.

The two ministers were satisfied with the steady progress in bilateral relations, which enjoys the support of the political leaders of the two countries. The FM Minister and his Indian counterpart have also exchanged coordination in a number of positions in international and Indian forums through mutual cooperation and support.