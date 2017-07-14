Sudan: President Bashir to Leave for Kuwait, Starting a Tour for Resolving Gulf Crisis

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir will on Sunday fly to Kuwait at the start of a tour that will also take him to the United Arab Emirates in support of efforts by the Emir of Kuwait for resolving the Gulf crisis, Minister of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Professor Ibrahim Ghandour said in a press conference he called here on Thursday that the President tour comes within the context of the role by the Sudan in support of Kuwaiti initiative to put an end to the dispute among the Gulf States.

Dr. Ghandour has categorically dismissed any relationship of the Gulf States with the American three-month extension of the review of revocation of the unilateral economic sanctions on the Sudan.

He thanked those states for the efforts they exerted for lifting the sanctions from Sudan as well as similar efforts by the United Nations, the African Union, the Arab League and other organizations.