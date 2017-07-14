Sudan: OIC Calls On U.S. to Totally Lift Sanctions On Sudan in October

Khartoum — The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed regret on the decision of the US administration to extend the unilateral US sanctions imposed on Sudan for more three months, despite the Sudan fulfilment to all commitment agreed upon in context of the bilateral dialogue between the two sides.

The (OIC) General Secretariat affirmed that the resolutions adopted by the Islamic Summit and the Council of Foreign Ministers, and the latest adopted by the 4th session of the Ministerial Council held in the Ivorian capital Abidjan, during the period 10-11 July 2017, entitled solidarity with Sudan, has been calling on the US administration to lift these unjust sanctions in the light of the significant progress made by Sudan in honoring its bilateral commitments with the United States through the implementation of agreed tracks and its regional and international commitments in this regard.

Moreover, these resolutions has called for the remove of Sudan's name from the list of States sponsoring terrorism in view of the great cooperation it has shown with the international community in the fight against terrorism in all its forms, the (OIC) General Secretariat added.

The General Secretariat has affirmed its commitment of support and solidarity with Sudan to lift these sanctions in line with the resolutions issued by the Islamic Summit and the Ministerial Council in this regard and demanded the US administration to permanently lift them in the new proposed date.