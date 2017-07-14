Sudan: Ghandour Receives Written Message From Australian FM for Boosting Bilateral Relations

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir is freezing all negotiations with the United States following President Donald Trump's… Read more »

It is worth mentioning that Ambassador Ibrahim Awad Al-Baroudi was nominated for the position of Sudan's first Ambassador to Australia. The nomination was accepted by the Australian side. Ambassador Al-Baroudi has paid a farewell to the President of the Republic upon his leave for his duties in Australia.

The Australian Foreign Minister expressed in her message her greetings and her looking forward to working to strengthen the bilateral relations between Sudan and Australia after the approval of the opening of a new embassy to Sudan in Australia.

