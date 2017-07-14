Sudan: Council of Ministers Reviews Report On U.S. Administration's Decision

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers reviewed in its regular meeting Thursday, chaired by the First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, a report on the US administration's decision extending the sanctions period until October 12.

The report was presented by the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour.

In a press statement, the spokesman of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Omer Mohamed Salih, said that the report stated that all the issued agreed upon by the two parties in the five axes have been accomplished fully by Sudan.

He explained that the trade and economic cooperation between Sudan and the United States will continue.

Dr. Salih indicated that the suspension decision was not result of a shortage done by the government of Sudan, but related to the management of the US administration to the file of the sanctions issue.

He said that the Council of Ministers has approved the decision of the President of the Republic freezing work of the committee for the negotiations with the United States, especially that Sudan has already fulfilled all its commitments in the context of the cooperation between the two countries.