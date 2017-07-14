14 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: ICPC Arraigns Whistle Blower Over False Information On Namadi Sambo

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned one Abubakar Sani Chindo, alias Abdullahi Mohammed, an alleged whistle blower for giving false information to the commission, claiming huge sums of money lying in boxes in a house in Kaduna.

The matter which came up at the Kaduna State High Court 7 yesterday and presided over by Justice Aliyu Tukur Mohammed was adjourned to 2nd November, 2017 for hearing.

The charge sheet said the accused is being charged on two counts. Count 1 reads, "That you, Abubakar Sani Chindo alias Abdullahi Mohammed sometime on the 21st of June, 2017 or thereabout at Kaduna, Kaduna state within the jurisdiction of this court knowingly gave false information to an officer of the commission (ICPC) that sometime in 2013 you conveyed huge sums of money both in Nigerian and other foreign currencies from Abuja airport to a house in Unguwan Rimi GRA Kaduna on the directives of retired army officer which money you suspect to be ill-gotten wealth and is still lying in boxes in the said house at the moment of your report and of which you made officers of the commission to carry out a sting operation that turned out to be false, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 64(3) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2002."

