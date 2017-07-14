Nigeria: Stakeholders Seek Improved Security On Campuses

The Association of Heads of Security of Tertiary Institutions (AHSOTI) has charged the Federal Government, the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other education regulatory authorities to ensure new institutions guarantee security and safety of students and academic officials giving approvals.

In a communiqué it issued after a national security conference for tertiary institutions held at Bingham University, Nasarawa state, AHSOTI urged the national assembly to amend the statutory mandate of the educational regulatory agencies to include campus security and safety in view of the heightened insecurity issues.

The communiqué signed by the national coordinator of the association, Imarah Okpako, AHSOTI noted that many institutions do not have basic physical security tools which constitute first line of defence against any external threat.

It recommended that efforts should be geared towards ensuring total perimeter fencing, well defined security policy and procedure, communication equipment and well kitted guard force in every institutions across the country.