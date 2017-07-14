14 July 2017

Tanzania: Social Media Fury As UK Paper Describes Dar Es Salaam as 'A Fishing Village'

Social media users have taken to Twitter to express their fury after a British tabloid newspaper, Daily Mail, published a story that described Tanzania's capital city as a "fishing village of Dar es Salaam".

The phrasing was used on a story about the visit of English Premier League club Everton to the east African country.

It read: "Everton have touched down in Tanzania ahead of their first pre-season friendly, with Wayne Rooney and Co welcomed by hoards of supporters as they arrived in the fishing village of Dar Es Salaam."

This provoked anger on Twitter, with some referring to it as "shameful reporting". The phrasing had, however, since been removed from the story which was still on Daily Mail's website.

