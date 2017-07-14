Nigeria: Commercial Sex Worker Nabbed Over Client's Death

The police in Kubwa have arrested a commercial sex worker after her client slumped and died in her room at a popular hotel around Byazhin Across.

The hotel has been shut since the incident happened.

Police sources said the suspect identified only as Amaka maintains a room in the hotel, which she uses for her trade.

The source said the deceased ate beef barbeque (suya) at the front of the hotel before he went in with the woman after they had agreed for a payment of N1,500.

"The man, after the intercourse, was about leaving when he complained of headache and the woman rushed to get him water. Before she returned he had slumped. He was taken to Kubwa General Hospital where he was confirmed dead," the source said.

The source said the case led to unrest in the area prompting police intervention.

The Kubwa Divisional Police Officer, CSP Ayobami Surajudeen, confirmed the incident and said the deceased was buried yesterday.

He said the woman was in custody and investigation was ongoing.

He said the relatives of the deceased confirmed that he was suffering from a terminal illness.